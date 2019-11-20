Knicks' RJ Barrett: Good to go Wednesday
Barrett (thumb) will start Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Barrett popped up on the initial injury report as "probable" with a sprained thumb, but the ailment won't keep him out of the lineup. The rookie, who scored 15 points in Monday's win over Cleveland, will start at his usual guard spot next to Frank Ntilikina.
