Barrett scored four points (1-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added 10 rebounds and one assist in the Knicks' 114-106 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

While it was a tough night shooting for Barrett as he made just one shot, he was able to secure double-digit rebounds for only the fourth time this season. He also had to deal with some foul trouble and fouled out of the game late in the fourth. In his second-year in the league, he is averaging more points, rebounds and assists then he did in his rookie season while also shooting a higher percentage from the field.