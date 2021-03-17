Barrett scored 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT) with eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in a 99-96 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Barrett was able to finish with a solid line in a game that the Knicks got outscored 26-14 in the fourth quarter. Coming off a game where he made all 10 of his free throws, Barrett struggled from the line Tuesday, making only 42.9 percent of his attempts. The guard's streak of four consecutive games of scoring at least 21 points also came to an end. Barrett will continue to provide fantasy managers with solid all-around stats due to volume and consistent playing time.