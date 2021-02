Barrett had 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists during Saturday's 110-99 win over Portland.

The 20-year-old came into Saturday's contest averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season, and he hit those marks during the victory. Barrett should take his usual place in the starting lineup in the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday versus Miami.