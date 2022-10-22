Barrett finished Friday's 130-106 win over the Pistons with 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes.

After a disastrous 3-for-18 shooting performance in New York's first game of the season, a three-point loss in Memphis on Wednesday, Barrett looked a lot more comfortable in the Knicks' home opener. The fourth-year wing led the starting five in scoring, but after coming into the year as a career 35.3 percent shooter from three-point range, he's 0-for-9 from beyond the arc so far in 2022-23.