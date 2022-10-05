Barrett scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's preseason win over the Pistons.

With a huge four-year contract extension in his pocket, Barrett got his preseason off to a flying start, leading all scorers on the night with an impressive display of offense. The Knicks are setting expectations high after they also added Jalen Brunson to the backcourt, and they'll need Barrett to take another step forward in his development after the 22-year-old averaged 20 points a game for the first time last season.