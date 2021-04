Barrett registered 24 points (8-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Hornets.

The 20-year-old has been on a roll since Wednesday's six-point dud, averaging 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 three-pointers over his last three games. Barrett now has scored 20-plus points in 27 out of 59 games this season. The second-year guard will look to keep it going Wednesday at home against the Hawks.