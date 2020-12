Barrett logged 10 points (2-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and four assists during Saturday's loss versus Philadelphia.

Barrett had scored his first eight field goals against the Pacers on Wednesday. He went completely backward Saturday, missing nine shots before even making one. It is a testament to the inconsistency Barrett had over his rookie campaign, and he will need to limit that for some better fantasy value this season.