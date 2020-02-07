Knicks' RJ Barrett: Impresses in return from injury
Barrett (ankle) notched 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 105-103 win over the Magic.
The Duke product returned after a nine-game absence and while he came off the bench here, he shouldn't waste time to recover his starting role alongside Elfrid Payton in the backcourt. He averaged 15.6 points per game in his last five starts prior to the injury.
