Barrett totaled 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 loss to the Bulls.

Barrett shot the ball well from the field and put together a stellar stat line, amassing a career high assist total. He contributed across every category except blocks, and Barrett has been pretty solid here in the early going even despite the occasional clunker.