Play

Barrett totaled 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 loss to the Bulls.

Barrett shot the ball well from the field and put together a stellar stat line, amassing a career high assist total. He contributed across every category except blocks, and Barrett has been pretty solid here in the early going even despite the occasional clunker.

More News
Our Latest Stories