Knicks' RJ Barrett: Intends to play Wednesday
Barrett (illness) stated that he's playing Wednesday against Toronto, Barbara Barker of Newsday Sports reports.
Barrett was a late scratch from Sunday's matchup with Brooklyn due to illness, but the rookie expects to be back in action Wednesday. He's averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists over his last 10 games.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...