Barrett scored 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 123-111 loss to the Pelicans.

The rookie has scored in double digits in five straight games, his longest such streak so far, and Barrett fell one board shy of his third double-double. The 19-year-old remains an inconsistent contributor in other categories, but he's starting to become a reliable asset on offense for the Knicks despite the muddled and underpowered roster around him.