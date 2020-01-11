Knicks' RJ Barrett: Just misses double-double Friday
Barrett scored 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 123-111 loss to the Pelicans.
The rookie has scored in double digits in five straight games, his longest such streak so far, and Barrett fell one board shy of his third double-double. The 19-year-old remains an inconsistent contributor in other categories, but he's starting to become a reliable asset on offense for the Knicks despite the muddled and underpowered roster around him.
More News
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores an empty 19 points•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores 24 in efficient fashion•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Counter-productive in victory•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Efficient night despite loss•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Terrible performance Friday•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Drops career-high 27 points in win•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.