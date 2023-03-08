Barrett finished with a team-high 27 points (10-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Hornets.

The Knicks as a whole faded late after Sunday's emotional double-OT win over the Celtics, but Barrett still came through with his second straight big performance. The fourth-year forward has scored 20 or more points only four times in the last 12 games however, averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 boards, 2.7 assists and 1.7 threes over that stretch.