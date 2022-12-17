Barrett logged 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-11 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 38 minutes during Friday's 114-91 win over Chicago.

Barrett dropped another 20-point performance Friday, powering the Knicks to their sixth straight win. Sadly, he was poor from the free throw line and failed to add any defensive stats, capping what was another strong offensive performance. He has been a top-100 player over the past week, averaging 25.3 points per game. While he remains outside the top 200 for the season, he is a must-roster player, given anyone who rosters him should be prepared for his inefficient shooting.