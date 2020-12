Barrett scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), had six rebounds, and two assists during 33 minutes of Wednesday's 100-93 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Barrett played a significant role on Wednesday, pacing the Knicks with 33 minutes in the game. The guard finished with the second highest point and rebound totals on the team and should be given every opportunity to build on an average rookie campaign as one of the Knicks nailed on starters this season.