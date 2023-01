Barrett supplied 32 points (10-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 49 minutes during Monday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Raptors.

Barrett wasn't shy on the offensive end, where he hoisted up 23 field-goal attempts for the second time in four games since returning from injury. He didn't find much success from beyond the arc, but he still managed to pour in a team-high 32 points. Barrett is averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his last four contests.