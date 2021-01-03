Barrett totaled 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Saturday's victory versus Indiana.

Barrett bounced back from a rough 4-for-19 shooting effort his last time out, posting his highest point total and best shooting percentage since New York's opening game. He also snapped an 0-for-21 cold spell from beyond the arc with a superb 4-for-5 effort from deep. Despite some early-season shooting struggles, Barrett has scored in double figures in each of the Knicks' six games this season.