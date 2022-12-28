Barrett (finger) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Spurs and is likely to miss "a week or so," Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Barrett suffered a right index finger laceration early in Tuesday's 126-121 overtime loss to the Mavericks and ended up missing the final three quarters plus the extra period. While the team hasn't provided an official timeline on his return, the laceration he sustained looks as though it'll be serious enough to keep him sidelined for at least the Knicks' next three games. If Barrett is back in action in a week as anticipated, he could be eyeing a return to the floor either Jan. 4 versus the Spurs or Jan. 6 against the Raptors.