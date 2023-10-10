Barrett had 12 points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes during Monday's 114-107 preseason victory over the Celtics.

Barrett couldn't hit his triples, but he was effective driving downhill. Overall, the 23-year-old netting 12 points on 10 true shot attempts is underwhelming, but he averaged 16.8 points with 37.3 percent three-point shooting across eight starts for Canada at the FIBA World Cup this summer.