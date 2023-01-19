Barrett amassed 21 points (9-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 loss to the Wizards.

Barrett had a nice stretch between the second and third quarters where he went 7-of-11 from the field for 16 points, before going just 1-of-7 in the final period as the Knicks fell to Washington at home. The shooting guard broke the 20-point mark and grabbed seven boards for the second straight game, though he also led the team in turnovers with four. Barrett also failed to connect on a three-pointer in the contest and has shot 25 percent from beyond arc through five games this month.