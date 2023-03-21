Barrett amassed 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 140-134 loss to the Timberwolves.

Barrett didn't provide much excitement in the loss, continuing an empty season. Despite averaging 19.8 points per game thus far, Barrett ranks well outside the top 250 in nine-category formats, highlighting just how unimpactful he is across the other major categories. At this point, he should be viewed as nothing more than a streaming consideration, at least in standard formats.