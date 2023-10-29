Barrett supplied 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 loss to New Orleans.

Barrett had the best shooting night out of the Knicks starters but also finished the night with the worst point differential on the team at minus-15. It was a rough game for the Knicks who once again were hampered by a slow start and poor shooting, with the team shooting just 7-of-37 from beyond the arc. Barrett will look for a better outing Tuesday against the Cavaliers.