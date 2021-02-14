Barrett recorded seven points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 22 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 121-99 win over the Rockets.

The blowout factored into playing time being suppressed for some of the Knicks' starters, but in Barrett's case, it was the continuance of a trend. He's now played fewer than 30 minutes in four consecutive games after previously clearing the 30-minute mark in each of the preceding six contests. Barrett hasn't made a strong case to see his playing time pick up, as he's struggled over this most recent four-game stretch with averages of 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 26.8 percent shooting from the field. The second-year wing should show improved form sooner than later, but if his minutes don't pick up, he could be a justifiable cut in 12-team rotisserie leagues.