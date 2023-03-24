Barrett had 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to Orlando.

Barrett posted 26 points Wednesday against the Heat wasn't very efficient from the field Thursday. He also committed five turnovers against the Magic, his worst mark since Feb. 27. The 22-year-old has been held under 15 points in just three of his 12 appearances this month, and he's averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.1 minutes per game in March.