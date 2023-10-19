Barrett tallied 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 131-106 preseason loss to Washington.

Barrett returned to the floor for New York after missing the previous contest due to rest, finishing second on the team in scoring and one point short of the 20-point mark while playing a team-high minute total in the loss against Washington. Barrett has had a strong preseason for the Knicks, averaging 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 25.3 minutes in three appearances.