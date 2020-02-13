Barrett posted 16 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and five rebounds across 29 minutes Wednesday in the Knicks' 114-96 loss to the Wizards.

This was the best of Barrett's four outings since he returned to action earlier this month following a nine-game absence due to a sprained ankle, but that's mostly a testament to how poorly he performed in the prior three contests. A 61.1 percent free-throw shooter for the season, Barrett needed an uncharacteristically strong showing from the line to make up for his typically inefficient shooting from the field. The rookie doesn't look like a must-roster player in most 12-team leagues at this time, though he's far more valuable in points formats, where his wretched percentages won't hurt him.