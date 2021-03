Barrett finished with eight points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Monday's loss to the Heat.

Barrett had been playing well over the last several games, but this was one to forget for the second-year guard. Barrett missed all four of his three-point attempts and posted meager complementary numbers, while failing to record a steal or block for the just the second time in his last nine appearances.