Barrett (finger) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Bucks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Barrett will miss a sixth straight game due to a laceration on his right index finger. The 22-year-old lefty was able to take part in most of Sunday's practice, which suggests that he's getting closer to a return. Barrett's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Pacers. In his absence, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes will continue to see increased playing time.