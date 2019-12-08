Barrett collected 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 loss to the Pacers.

Barrett paced the team in minutes while falling one board shy of a double-double. He continues to struggle from the field, beyond the arc and the charity stripe, but Barrett holds decent value in leagues that primarily value counting stats.