Knicks' RJ Barrett: Out at least a week
Barrett was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain Friday after X-rays came back negative and will be reevaluated in one week.
The rookie first-round pick sustained the injury during Thursday's loss to the Suns and originally attempted to remain in the game before being ruled out. Overall it's good news for Barrett, but he'll still end up missing at least the next three games. Damyean Dotson ended up playing 26 minutes in his absence Thursday and is likely in line for an increased role.
