Barrett will not play for Canada during the FIBA World Cup as he recovers from a mild calf strain suffered during Las Vegas Summer League, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While Barrett will join the national team for training camp and team activities, he'll avoid participating in the games themselves as he looks to get healthy ahead of the NBA season. Barrett put up great raw numbers during summer league -- 16.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 block -- but he struggled shooting the ball, hitting just 37.3 percent of his field goals, 28.6 percent of his threes and 65.4 percent of his free throws. He figures to be a primary offensive option for the Knicks during his rookie campaign, though he'll have to fight for touches with Dennis Smith, Kevin Knox and Julius Randle.