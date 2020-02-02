Knicks' RJ Barrett: Out Monday
Barrett (ankle) is out for Monday's contest against Cleveland.
The rookie hasn't seen the court since suffering the ankle injury during the loss against the Suns on Jan. 16, a span of now nine contests. Although the former Duke product is officially listed out for Monday's matchup, the Knicks will likely provided further clarification sometime soon of when Barrett is expected back to the floor.
