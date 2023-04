Barrett has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards due to an illness.

Barrett will be joining Julius Randle (ankle) on the sidelines for Sunday's game, so Jalen Brunson will be very busy on offense with Josh Hart and Obi Toppin being asked to step it up as well. Immanuel Quickley could be headed for a spot start, and if that's the case, he would make sense as a streamer.