Knicks' RJ Barrett: Out through end of January
Barrett (ankle) has transitioned from crutches to a walking boot and will be re-evaluated in one week.
While Barrett's making progress in his return from a severe right ankle sprain, he'll be held out for at least another week. If he's cleared during his re-evaluation, Barrett will need to go through a series of tests in practice prior to being allowed to return to game action. Look for the team to provide a more defined timeline once Barret's evaluated again.
