Barrett (illness) will remain on the sidelines for Wednesday's game in Indiana.

Wednesday will mark the second straight game on the sidelines for Barrett due to this illness, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game in New Orleans. Immanuel Quickley should earn another start sans Barrett, and considering he put in 22 points, six rebounds, five assists, three triples and three steals across 37 minutes his last time out, he's certainly someone worth targeting with a favorable matchup against the Pacers.