Barrett totaled 30 points (13-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 41 minutes during Thursday's 106-104 victory over Miami.

Barrett led the way for the Knicks, scoring a team-high 30 points on an efficient 13-of-23 from the floor. Right on brand, Barrett added no defensive production, something managers should be expecting at this point. The four assists were a nice bonus, although they were offset by the fact he went 0-of-5 from the perimeter. He is what he is at this point, a scoring threat who can chip in some boards.