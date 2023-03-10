Barrett posted 25 points (9-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 loss to the Kings.

The Knicks got Jalen Brunson back from a two-game absence for the contest, but the star guard managed just 19 minutes before being forced out again with left foot soreness. That shifted much of the offensive focus back on Barrett, and he responded with a team-high 25 points. Barrett has played well when Brunson has been out, averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his past three games. He's already a must-roster player, but Barrett's fantasy stock will jump a notch if Brunson is forced to miss more time.