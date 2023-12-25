Barrett provided 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 129-122 victory over Milwaukee.

After four straight games of scoring between 12 and 18 points, Barrett found another gear as the Knicks ended a nine-game losing streak against the Bucks that dated back to November 2021. The fifth-year forward has scored more than 20 points in five of 11 games this month, averaging 17.8 points, 4.9 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.3 threes in December.