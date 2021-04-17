Barrett totaled 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 46 minutes in a 117-109 victory over the Mavericks on Friday.

Julius Randle stole the show with his 44-point effort, but Barrett played an effective sidekick to lead New York to its 30th win of the campaign. The 20-year-old logged a season-high 46 minutes and hit half of his field-goal attempts after going just 4-for-21 over his previous two games. Barrett has improved in nearly every statistical category in his second season, posting per-game averages of 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers.