Barrett recorded 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's win over the Raptors.

The 20-year-old been on a roll over his last five games, averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 three-pointers while shooting 45.2 percent from the field in that span. Barrett is shooting a much improved 44.6 percent from this field this season compared to just 40.2 percent in his rookie year. The second-year guard will look to help the Knicks win their 10th game in a row on Monday against the Suns.