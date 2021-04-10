Barrett supplied 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Friday's overtime win over the Grizzlies.

Barrett has been on quite a scoring run of late, reaching the 20-point mark in three straight games and accomplishing that feat in seven of his last 10 contests. The second-year guard out of Duke has taken a massive leap this season and has established himself as the Knicks' second-best offensive threat behind Julius Randle -- he's averaging 19.0 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point range during that aforementioned 10-game stretch.