Barrett amassed 18 points (5-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-14 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 win over the Jazz.

Barrett doesn't have a very reliable floor, but he can go off when his shot is dialed in, as he displayed over the weekend with 30 points against Detroit. He put up 18 shots in the win, which represents one of his highest totals this season.