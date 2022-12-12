Barrett totaled 27 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals over 44 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 victory over the Kings.

Barrett got off to a slow start Sunday by scoring only two points in the first quarter, but he heated up in the second period, posting 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. He would go on to score 15 points in the second half to tie Julius Randle for the top scoring mark in this game. Barrett has been playing at a high level so far in December, averaging 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.2 minutes.