Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Barrett (finger) took part in most of Sunday's practice, but the wing's status for Monday's matchup against the Bucks is still to be determined, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Barrett has missed five straight contests due to a right finger laceration, but it appears he's getting closer to a return. More clarity on Barrett's availability will be available when New York releases its next injury report, but if the lefty is sidelined again Monday, he'll have three more opportunities to play during the Knicks' upcoming four-game week.