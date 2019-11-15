Knicks' RJ Barrett: Probable Saturday
Barrett has a bruised right quad but is probable for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Barrett apparently sustained the injury Thursday against the Mavericks as he posted eight points, seven rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes. The 19-year-old didn't practice Friday, but the injury shouldn't impact his availability for Saturday's contest.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.