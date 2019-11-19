Knicks' RJ Barrett: Probable with thumb sprain
Barrett is probable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a sprained left thumb.
Barrett appears to have suffered the injury during Monday's matchup with Cleveland, though he's unlikely to miss any time as a result. Look for his status to be cleared up closer to Wednesday's tip.
