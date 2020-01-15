Barrett notched 22 points (6-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 128-102 loss to the Bucks.

The 40 percent mark from the field wasn't great, but Barrett's showing from the three-point and free-throw lines were encouraging in what's been a rough rookie season from an efficiency standpoint. Even if Barrett continues to show further improvement in the 39.5/60.6/32.6 percent shooting splits he's holding down for the season, he'll still be far more desirable in points leagues than categorical formats. He's averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in his last six outings.