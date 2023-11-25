Barrett produced 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Friday's 100-98 victory over Miami.

Barrett saw a balanced game scoring and on the boards, finishing second on the team in rebounds while ending as one of five Knicks with a double-digit point total in a comeback victory. Barrett stepped up down the stretch for New York, tallying eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. Barrett, who hauled in a season-high-tying rebound total, has recorded at least 14 points and seven rebounds in two straight games.