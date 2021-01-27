Barrett recorded 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 108-94 loss to the Jazz.

Barrett's usage plummeted to 14.9 percent while the likes of Austin Rivers and Alec Burks put up 14 shots apiece, but the second-year wing was at least efficient with his opportunities from the field. However, Barrett's run of hot shooting from the charity stripe came to an end, as he missed both of his free-throw attempts after going 29-for-33 over the previous seven contests. While his shooting is still a concern, Barrett has at least taken a small step forward from his rookie season, boosting his true-shooting percentage from 47.9 to 50.2.