Barrett recorded 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Sunday's win over the Rockets.

Barrett has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his last four games and has also scored more than 15 points in each of his eight contests, so his role as the Knicks' second-best scoring threat behind Julius Randle is quite safe. He's doing more than just putting up points on the board, though, as he's also averaging 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game during that aforementioned eight-game span.